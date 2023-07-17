DeSantis Volunteer Says He Insults Voters, Claims He’s ‘Stoned’ (Video)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has worse problems than heavily trailing former president Donald Trump in the Republican primary polls. The Governor also has volunteers who forget that doorbells record everything these days.

The young man, a volunteer in South Carolina, was recorded by the offending doorbell as saying, “‘F*** you, get off my f****** lawn,’ then I’d be like, ‘Yo, eat my b****, honestly. Eat my big, hairy s***. And I’m a little stoned, so I don’t care.”

What does this say about Governor DeSantis and the volunteers working for his campaign?

Personally, we should be more concerned that America’s youth have fallen so far behind in the world that they’ve forgotten how to properly say, “Kiss my a–.” Of course, the youth of today have graduated far beyond Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials, and this young man may have been trying to say, “Eat my a–.”

Is this how a volunteer for an elected official campaigning for a higher office should be conducting themselves? Perhaps the unprofessional nature of those associated with the DeSantis campaign are responsible for his dismal, failing poll numbers.

Things keep getting worse for Ron DeSantis, as he garnered less than 5% of the Presidential straw poll vote at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference in his own State of Florida.

Floridians feel that DeSantis has abandoned them, and with Ron touring the Nation every single day, it’s hard to see how you could find fault with their argument.

