Does America Have A President By Proxy?

While watching President Biden close his eyes and fold his hands while speaking to a bewildered Israeli President Isaac Herzog this morning, a recurring thought once again entered my mind…

Who is actually running the United States?

If you haven’t seen the video of Biden seemingly falling asleep during his meeting with Herzog, see a clip of that moment below…

This isn’t an uncommon occurrence. Biden often seems as if he has absolutely no clue as to what is happening around him. He is consistently directed by those who surround him on which direction to walk. Just weeks ago, before taking a nasty fall, Biden got lost several times on a guided path to the stage area. See a clip of that moment below…

Whatever you may think of him personally, I believe that it is simply indisputable that President Biden is undergoing a severe cognitive decline the likes of which we have never seen. He seems incapable of answering a simple question from the press, much less making any important decision for the Country.

Just weeks ago, when asked about the war in Ukraine, President Biden responded to reporters, saying that Putin is clearly ‘losing the war in Iraq’, see a clip of that moment below…

pic.twitter.com/GuGLBtnQqj — RT (@RT_com) June 29, 2023

How can we be expected to believe that President Biden is capable of making important decisions about Ukraine when he is publicly unable to remember the location of the war?

We are left to infer that decisions made by the Biden Administration are being made by White House officials and staff, people who were never elected to lead this Nation. Individuals, most importantly, who are not held to the same legal standard as our elected officials.

These are individuals that have been cultivated by the Democrat political establishment.

The results from this ‘President by proxy’ have been more than disastrous. A void of leadership in the Afghanistan withdrawal caused the death of 13 U.S. Servicemembers, and hundreds of civilians.

The economic results have been even worse, as American consumers see no reduction in prices despite assurance from the White House that ‘prices are falling’, and that ‘inflation is decelerating’.

Under this nameless, faceless ‘President by proxy’, China has seen a meteoric rise. China has fostered a new partnership with Russia, Afghanistan, and has even begun to make their presence felt in Central and Southern America.

It seems that the only thing that this Administration is capable of accomplishing is squashing investigations into their own. Biden’s classified documents scandal has been delayed at every turn. Investigations into Hunter Biden have yielded sweetheart deals that skirt any jail-time for firearm crimes that carry a charge of 10 years in Prison.

The Biden DOJ, on the other hand, has committed an all-out assault on former President Trump, Biden’s top political competition in the upcoming 2024 Election.

America has faltered under the Biden Administration’s ‘President by proxy’ approach in every measurable way. The Washington D.C. political establishment has never been happier, and the opposition of that establishment has never been under heavier fire.

‘President by proxy’ has turned America into a fascist Nation. A Nation in which dissent is punished with attempted annihilation from the State.

Republicans in Congress have a duty to their constituents to recognize the ever-obvious cognitive decline of Joe Biden, and to remove this President via the 25th Amendment. It is their sworn duty, to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.

Democrats weighed using this option to oust President Donald Trump during his term as President, stating that Trump was ‘not of sound mind’. See high-ranking House Democrat Jamie Raskin discussing removing Trump via the 25th Amendment on CNN below…

There has never been a greater threat to our freedoms and liberties than the Biden Administration. It is beyond time for the 25th Amendment.