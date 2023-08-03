Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty today to the fifth attempt by America’s political elite to find him guilty of any crime possible, by which it may be justified to have him legally prevented from running for a second term as President.

This time, the supposed crimes stem from a riot at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Trump has been charged on a variety of crimes, including “conspiring to defraud” and “obstruction,” and something about violating a Reconstruction-era law about having people’s votes counted. The victims of Trumps “crimes” are listed as the United States, Congress, and the American voters. The United States was not available for comment.

On January 6th, Congress was about to hear objections from Republicans over glaring inconsistencies in some states’ presidential ballot counts. A few minutes before these objections were to be officially heard, the Capitol Police were ordered by somebody in authority to unlock the doors of the Capitol Building and allow the protestors to enter the building. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi then immediately suspended the hearings, declaring that all the members of Congress needed to evacuate the Capitol because protestors had “broken into the Capitol and everybody was at risk”… as well as preventing Republicans from officially presenting their objections to the ballot manipulations. Without these Republican objections being officially presented, Joe Biden’s coronation as president was sealed. And that’s why the Supreme Court said that Republicans had no grounds to appeal the ballot count, because they had not objected to the ballot count on the floor of the House of Representatives .

Trump is on record as having asked protestors on January 6th to remain peaceful. A video Trump made asking protestors to go home was taken down by Twitter.

Trump’s indictment represents the fifth attempt by the nation’s political elite – both Democrats and Republicans alike – to abuse the justice system in an attempt to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president for a second time.

In 2020, the first of two attempts at impeaching Trump were unsuccessful. Trump’s “crime” was mentioning that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden needed to be investigated for taking bribes from Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Recent testimony has shown that Trump was correct, and Hunter Biden and Joe Biden took at least $5 million each in bribes from Burisma.

In the second impeachment attempt in 2021, Trump was accused of attempting to “overturn the election” when he mentioned irregularities in Georgia’s presidential voting results. Again, Trump was correct, as video evidence from the Atlanta Convention Center shows suitcases of ballots being delivered by white vans and then dumped into the ballot count after a 911 call was made claiming a water pipe had burst, requiring all Republican election judges vacate the premises.

In April 2023, the third attempt was made to prevent Trump from running for President. This was also the first attempt at indicting Trump, and was done by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. When an earlier federal investigation showed Trump had committed no wrongdoing in his business affairs, Bragg attempted to reinterpret a state law to charge Trump with 34 counts of “falsifying business records.” Bragg had ran for office on a pledge to indict Trump for whatever he could find.

In June 2023, Trump was indicted for a second time for having classified documents that he was legally entitled to have under the Constitution, the National Security Act, and the Presidential Records Act. This indictment stems from an August 2022 FBI raid of Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago in Florida. The FBI raided Trump’s home while knowing Trump was legally entitled to have the documents. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s garage was photographed as having boxes of classified documents in it, which were placed there when Biden was Vice president under Obama. Biden was not authorized to have those classified documents, but will not be charged for felonies as he is a member of the political elite.