Trump Will Sit Down With Tucker Carlson During First GOP Debate

Former President Donald Trump said his lead in the Republican primaries is so great, he’s going to skip the Republican primary debates.

Trump will instead sit down with Tucker Carlson in an interview that will air tonight at 9pm.

“New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by ‘legendary’ numbers,” Trump announced. “TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, “Aida” Hutchinson 1%. The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

RealClear Politics has Trump 41 points ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with a margin of 56% to 15%. It’s not quite a far ahead as CBS has Trump, but it’s almost an insurmountable lead for DeSantis. Trump’s support among American voters has become particularly strong in the wake of four politically motivated indictments levied against him as a means for preventing him from holding office.

With Trump’s presence missing in the Republican primary debates, the runner-ups for the Republican nomination will likely try to take swipes at DeSantis to strengthen their own positions among the Republican voter base. Others like Vivek Ramaswamy will likely use the debates as a means of introducing themselves to the wider Republican electorate as to gain support for future runs at political offices.

DeSantis recently lost support among Republicans when he proclaimed the mainstream narrative that allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election is a “conspiracy theory.” Former vice president Mike Pence also has found his campaign spinning into oblivion after he declared Trump responsible for the January 6, 2021 events at the Capitol building.