Watch Trump’s Full GOP Debate Interview With Tucker Carlson Here

Former President Donald Trump, who is the leading Republican candidate for President in the 2024 Election, decided to skip the Fox News hosted GOP debate tonight in favor of an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carslon.

The video has already racked up a tremendous 77 million views in less than an hour of being available on the X.com platform formerly known as Twitter.

It is almost certain that this interview will end up attracting more viewers that the GOP debate on Fox News. Getting rid of Tucker Carlson continues to be among the greatest mistakes ever made in the history of television.

RealClear Politics has Trump 41 points ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with a margin of 56% to 15%. It's not quite a far ahead as CBS has Trump, but it's almost an insurmountable lead for DeSantis. Trump's support among American voters has become particularly strong in the wake of four politically motivated indictments levied against him as a means for preventing him from holding office. With Trump's presence missing in the Republican primary debates, the runner-ups for the Republican nomination will likely try to take swipes at DeSantis to strengthen their own positions among the Republican voter base. Others like Vivek Ramaswamy will likely use the debates as a means of introducing themselves to the wider Republican electorate as to gain support for future runs at political offices.