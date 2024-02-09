2024 Super Bowl Performer Suddenly Drops Out Days Before Game

We’re just a couple days away from the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs and everything is set.

Well, almost.

One small change has been made, that doesn’t really impact fans of football — but it sure does seem to be a bummer for those who follow the entertainment sid of things.

That would be none other than the announcement from DJ Tiësto, who announced he is no longer performing at the event. At least Usher, the headline halftime act, is still a go, though.

Tiësto made the announcement on social media.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” he wrote. “It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!”

The NFL quickly announced a replacement — music producer and DJ, Kaskade. Needless to say, he also expressed excitement over the opportunity.

“As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the @NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing,” he wrote.

That news helped some fans get over the fact Tiësto will no longer perform. After all, at least there still will be a pretty good DJ in the house.

Of course, the real entertainment news will — for better or worse — center on pop star Taylor Swift. As long as music fans are getting updates on her status, all else will prove to be secondary, perhaps even the game.

As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the @NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing. Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance… pic.twitter.com/UQ9w6cUNyr — Kaskade (@kaskade) February 9, 2024