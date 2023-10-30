22-Year-Old Shani Louk Beheaded By Hamas Terrorists

One of the hostages taken by the Hamas terrorist group during their most recent attack against Israel, 22-year-old Shani Louk, a German National and tattoo artist, has reportedly been found dead by Israeli authorities.

Israeli forces are reporting that Hamas terrorists beheaded Louk. Footage of Louk unconscious in the back of a pickup truck full of Hamas terrorists was shared on social media recently. Her family confirmed that it was Louk in the graphic video.

Louk was attending the Tribe of Nova music festival in the plains of the Negev Desert near Urim when Hamas descended on the event, kidnapping and killing many.

Her mother released the following statement, “Unfortunately we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive.” Israeli authorities reportedly recovered a piece of her skull, and sent a letter to Louk’s family confirming her tragic and horrifying death.

How can anybody support what these barbaric animals are doing? How can anybody possibly state that a ‘two-state’ solution is the answer? Last time I checked, Israelis aren’t kidnapping and raping women, parading them naked around in the street before they are beheaded. That only happens in GAZA.

I pray that the Israelis level the entirety of Gaza. Turn it back into sand. The atrocities committed by the animal terrorists in Gaza are horrifying to say the least. If it were done to America, I would say the exact same thing. Level those who did it.

Certainly, it should not be U.S. taxpayer money that funds an Israeli assault on Gaza, or U.S. troops that have to fight for Israel, however, Israel has a total right to defend itself and its people from the unspeakable violence of Hamas, and those in Gaza who aid and abet their terror.