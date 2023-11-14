23-Year-Old College Basketball Player Died Of Fentanyl Overdose, Autopsy Says

Reggie Chaney, a 23-year-old basketball player for the University of Houston. On August 21st, 2023, Chaney was found dead in his apartment in Arlington, Texas. Cheney was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has now revealed that Chaney died of an apparent fentanyl overdose. His death has been ruled accidental. Chaney was about to head to Greece, where he would play his rookie season in the Greek basketball league.

KHOU reports on his tragic death…

An autopsy is spreading new light on how a former University of Houston basketball player died.

Reggie Chaney was found unresponsive in a bedroom at a home in Arlington on August 21. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

An autopsy report showed that Chaney died from fentanyl toxicity and ruled his death accidental.

An agency that represents basketball players reported that Chaney was getting ready to go to Greece to play his rookie season for Psychiko B.C.

Chaney, a forward, played two seasons for the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to UH, where he played three more seasons and was part of the Cougars’ 2021 Final Four run. He played in 104 games for Houston, his last of which was during their most recent NCAA Tournament run.

Chaney was named the Sixth Man of the Year in the American Athletic Conference earlier this year. Back in March, his coach, Kelvin Sampson, talked about the role Chaney played on a team that spent time as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

“I’ve always said, ‘Reggie, you’re my security blanket,'” Sampson said. “Some days when it’s hot, I may not need you, but if there’s a little bit of a chill in the air, it’s good to know I’ve got that blanket there.”

https://www.khou.com/article/sports/college/autopsy-houston-basketball-player-reggie-fentanyl-overdose/285-0b412301-fa6a-4e06-a627-e74bc5325c66