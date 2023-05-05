44 Year Old Male English Teacher Arrested For Having A Relationship With A 15 Year Old Female Student at Mount Hebron High School

44 year old English teacher Connor Barth, who taught for 20 years at Mount Hebron High School in Ellicott City, Maryland was arrested yesterday for sexually abusing a 15-year old student.

One Twitter user posted an alleged video of Barth and a student embracing each other in front of a class of children. See that disturbing clip below…

here is a video i took of him on one of the very many occasions of him with the student pic.twitter.com/tEmIv1fDEM — j ♡ (@joellelazaris27) May 4, 2023

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released the following statement about the sex scandal involving 44 year old Barth and his 15 year old female victim…

Howard County police have charged a Mt. Hebron High School teacher with sexually abusing a 15-year-old female student over a period of approximately four months. Matthew Barth, 44, of Michaels Way in Ellicott City, was arrested today in North Carolina without incident. He has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree sex offense. Police were notified May 2 of the suspected sexual abuse by a friend of the victim. Through investigation, detectives believe the incidents occurred on multiple occasions inside the school. Investigators reviewed electronic records that appear to indicate there was sexual contact between Barth and the victim. Detectives are asking for any additional victims or anyone who may have information to come forward by contacting police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. Barth has been a teacher at the school since 2003. He is in custody in North Carolina and awaiting an extradition hearing.

This reporter was made aware of this story because I actually graduated from Mount Hebron High School in 2018, just 5 years ago. I witnessed multiple questionable relationships between teachers and students during my time attending the school.

During my time at the school, I witnessed a music teacher named Joshua Rettenmayer organize ‘meetups’ with female students outside of the school. He would flirt with the female students in class, even giving ‘his’ girls special awards and favors throughout the year.

Here is a photo of Rettenmayer…

His actions were more than disgusting and inappropriate in my opinion. Upon bringing these questionable activities of Rettenmayer to the awareness of Principal Joelle Miller, I was told the situation would be handled. 5 years later, and Rettenmayer is still listed as an employee on the school website.

Another English teacher at Mount Hebron High School, Patrick Overton, was also blatantly flirtatious with my under-aged classmates at the time of my attendance in my opinion.

Overton would often single-out girls in our class, some of which confided in the rest of the class that his actions were making them ‘uncomfortable’.

A quick search on Twitter would show you Overton’s Twitter account, loaded with everything from scantily clad women to claims that supporters of former President Donald Trump are ‘Nazis’. See a screenshot some of those tweets on Overton’s feed below…

Again, I graduated from this school in 2018 and these kind of things were well known even back then. It was known that several teachers were creeps and had inappropriate relationships with students.

It was simply swept under the rug. It was ignored. How could parents continue to send their children into such an inappropriate and disturbing environment?

More importantly, why are teachers who have been reported to school officials time and time again allowed continued access to minor children?

Mount Hebron High School obviously has no interest in protecting the children they are trusted to watch over from being exposed to dangerous groomers. Something has to change.