5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Kevin Costner is currently going through a divorce with his estranged wife Christine, but it seems like things are not going smoothly. According to TMZ, Kevin claims that Christine is refusing to leave the home they share, causing quite a bit of tension between them.

In court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Kevin Costner is reported to have stated that his ex-wife, Christine, had 30 days to vacate the premises of his house after filing for divorce. Unfortunately for Costner, it appears that Christine has decided to overstay her welcome, as the deadline of May 1 has come and gone, yet she still remains on the property.

Kelly Ripa has let us in on the secret to her long-lasting marriage with Mark Consuelos, and it’s surprisingly simple. Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t take as much as the average person may think.

“There’s no secret,” Ripa shared in an Entertainment Tonight interview to promote her new SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been happily married for 27 years! They said “I do”on May 1, 1996, and time has flown by for the mother of three. The couple has enjoyed every moment together.

There was a time when Scarlett Johansson had had enough. She lost out on the lead actress role in the movie Gravity to Sandra Bullock.

That was back in 2013 and Johansson was ready to leave the profession. No really. Or so she says.

“I got turned down for two roles — the first was Iron Man 2 and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity,” she told Variety.

“I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’”

17-year-old Michigan teen Jordan DeMay tragically committed suicide after being urged to by a Nigerian man who was scamming the boy in a sextortion plot. DeMay, who was a football player and student at Marquette Senior High School, shot himself on March 25, 2022. The culprits, who are three men from Nigeria, are being charged with various crimes and are set to be extradited to the US.

Jessie James Decker is continuing the legacy of “The Vasectomy” cocktail just in time for Father’s Day.

Partnering with Aviation American Gin, the country singer put her own twist on the cocktail originally created by Ryan Reynolds. She showed viewers how to mix her version, called the “Decker Edition,” in a short, humorous video.

“It’s time for another vasectomy,” she begins, “Something my husband has refused to get. So today, I’m taking matters into my own hands.”