5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah! “Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino,” Pacino’s representative officially confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital. The couple have been together since 2022.

Pacino additionally has three children from past relationships, including a daughter with his former partner Jan Tarrant, and a set of twins with his former partner Beverly D’Angelo.

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

UFC star Conor McGregor has been accused of “violently” sexually assaulting a woman inside a bathroom at the Kaseya Center during the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, as relayed by TMZ.

The Kaseya Center is where the Heat play home games and McGregor was spotted in the building during the Finals at least once.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rosie O’Donnell detailed her diminished relationship with former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in 2022 shortly after DeGeneres was accused of creating a “toxic” work environment on set. The show first started airing in 2003.

O’Donnell and DeGeneres were close friends in the 90s, with The Rosie O’Donnell Show being one of the first places where the comedian teased coming out as a lesbian. On The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which aired from 1996 to 2002, the two women joked about DeGeneres revealing she was “Lebanese” in an upcoming episode of her sitcom, Ellen.

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Nine more women have stepped forward and accused comedian/actor Bill Cosby of sexual assault in instances that allegedly occurred from 1979 to ’92, per a new lawsuit. Cosby, 85, used his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to assault the victims, the suit claims. It was filed in Nevada and added that Cosby allegedly drugged and assaulted women in homes, dressing rooms and hotels located in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe during the aforementioned time period.

One woman said that Cosby was her acting mentor and took her from New York to Nevada, where he allegedly spiked an apple cider drink and then raped her while she was drugged.

Gotham/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is on the hunt for a new man, but first he has to meet her requirements!

On the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim K proved her multitasking skills by planning her fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana while also scoping out potential new guys. She got candid with her girlfriends about what she’s looking for.

While she assured the other ladies that there would be plenty of “cute guys” at the show’s after party, she didn’t think that any of them would be likely to measure up to her standards.