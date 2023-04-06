Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

In the latest edition of PEOPLE magazine, Damon, who acts alongside his long-time friend in the new movie Air, talks about how he turned to Affleck for support after they became famous in 1997 following the success of their movie Good Will Hunting.

Damon says his friendship with Affleck is “everything to me,” admitting that life in the spotlight would be “unimaginably harder” without him. “It’s been really helpful to check in with Ben throughout this whole surreal process over the last 25 years. I think the shock of becoming famous is so… I mean, that messed me up for a couple years,” Damon shared.

The reality TV star is two months into his sentence and according to his eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, he is “making friends” and “making the best” of the situation.

“My last visit with my dad, I couldn’t stop telling him how great that he looked,” Lindsie shared.

“He looks very, very good. I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better a little bit longer and a little bit grayer,’” she added.

Actor Jeremy Renner wasn’t expecting to survive after being crushed by a 14,330lb snow plow on New Year’s Day, he told ABC’s Diane Sawyer in an exclusive interview.

Renner, 52, was run over by the plow while he was attempting to help nephew Alexander Fries get his car out of the snow. Renner was driving a Snowcat, but as he jumped out, he forgot to hit the emergency brake.

executive, was fatally stabbed near downtown San Francisco early Tuesday morning. The 43-year-old served as the chief product officer of MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency startup based in San Francisco.

Prior to that, he had co-founded Cash App and had previously been the chief technology officer at Square. While MobileCoin confirmed Lee’s death, they didn’t detail the circumstances surrounding it.

Rumer Willis is eagerly anticipating motherhood! The 34-year-old actress is getting ready to welcome her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, and she is curious to see what kind of personality her little one will have. Rumer is hoping that her baby will inherit the same sense of “goofiness” that she got from her parents, Bruce Willis, 68, and Demi Moore, 60.

“We’re a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child,” she told PEOPLE. “That’s my favorite thing, laughing with my family.”