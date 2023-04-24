5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

The Golden Girls may have been a feel-good sitcom centering on four women who lived together, but there were some not-so-good sentiments rolling around on set. According to casting director Joel Thurm, Bea Arthur once called Betty White a harsh slur. The two women had an ongoing feud and bounced between friends and enemies.

Country singer Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their second child. Hunt announced the news during his Las Vegas concert at Resorts World Theatre on Friday night, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple already has a daughter named Lucy Louise.

Hunt and Fowler welcomed their daughter Lucy in May 2022, which the singer revealed a month later during his set at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

During a Facebook Live session on Friday, Eric Braeden, the 82-year-old actor known for his role on Young and the Restless, emotionally shared with his fans that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Braeden revealed that he was experiencing prostate issues while recovering from knee-replacement surgery, and it was during this time that his doctor informed him of the diagnosis.

“I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this,” the actor stated.

Nicole Richie expressed her joy as a proud big sister on Sunday with a post on Instagram celebrating her younger sister Sofia Richie’s marriage to Elliot Grainge. The post included an image showing Nicole fixing Sofia’s wedding veil while the two daughters of music icon Lionel Richie gaze at each other affectionately, with a caption that read, “I love you more than anything 🤍👰‍♀️.”

After hearing whimpering in a parking lot, Kansas City-based reporter Carrie Gillaspie helped rescue a small dog trapped inside a car engine. Car owner Ashley Newman unknowingly traveled 30 miles with the dog inside the hood of her car, but it thankfully only suffered minimal injuries. The trip reportedly spanned states, with the pooch traveling from Kansas to Missouri in the engine. Gillaspie posted a video to TikTok detailing the nerve-wracking event.