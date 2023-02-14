5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

In November 2022, shockwaves rippled through Moscow, Idaho as the news of a horrific quadruple murder spread. Four college students: Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were all found fatally stabbed in their college home.

The investigation quickly captured the nation, with self-proclaimed “detectives” on social media sharing their inquiries, accusations, and overall thoughts on the progression of the case and its subsequent investigation.

A spokesperson for the singing sensation Rihanna has confirmed that the artist is expecting, following her sensational Super Bowl halftime performance.

The 34-year-old performer for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show taking the stage in Phoenix, dressed in a bold red outfit that showcased her pregnancy. This is the first expectant woman to headline the halftime show.

Rihanna emphasized the reveal at the beginning of her performance, caressing her baby bump, while rocking a jumpsuit paired with a fitted bodysuit and a shaped bandeau, unzipped to display her baby bump.

William Caron-Cabrera, a 17-year-old football player from Quebec, Canada following a sudden cardiac arrest in his sleep. He attended Curé-Antoine-Labelle high school.

The school put out the following message about Cabrera. The message is in French, here is the translated letter, saying, “It is with sadness that we learned of the death of one of our own, can we read on the Facebook page of the Laval team. William […] had just completed his fifth season with the Wolves. Our deepest thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.”

Apparently, the porn business isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. OK, maybe nobody cracks it up to be much — but it sure isn’t a place that is expected to result in a hospital stay. But that’s exactly what happened to Angela White, a star of said industry.

White was put there as the result of a scene with Keiran Lee, he said on the Pillow Talk podcast, via Indy 100. “I put (White) in the hospital and this was actually not on purpose,” Lee , admitted that he accidentally “could have killed her.”

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze football fans with his latest Super Bowl LVII victory serves as a reminder of his talent. Despite a significant ankle injury and playing against one of the strongest defenses in the league, Mahomes added to his impressive record with a 38-35 win for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles.

At only 27-years-old, Mahomes is reaching unprecedented heights. With his Super Bowl win, he became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win two MVP awards and two Super Bowl championships within the first six years of his career. He also creates history as the first Black quarterback to have multiple Super Bowl victories under his belt. Despite being so young, Mahomes is already considered one of the greatest players in the game.

Read More: Philadelphia Streets See Influx of Disappointed Eagles Fans After Super Bowl Defeat