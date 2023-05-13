5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images

Kate Bosworth has closed the chapter on her divorce and is ready to move forward. The 40-year-old had some wise words about dealing with the end of a relationship when she recently appeared on the The Drew Barrymore Show. When Barrymore pointed out that Bosworth doesn’t “give up on things,” the Force of Nature actress replied that there are times when “letting go” is the answer.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Influencer and former adult film star Mia Khalifa was invited to speak at Oxford University and discuss “boundaries and confidence and my life experiences.” Khalifa is very outspoken when it comes to her past experiences, and currently holds 27.6 million followers on Instagram.

Khalifa is a controversial figure who had a fatwa put out on her after she wore a hijab in a porn video. Khalifa is of middle eastern descent.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Staff members are saying that some producers on The Kelly Clarkson Show have made it a “toxic” place to work. In a recent exposé from Rolling Stone, ten former employees and one current staffer shared their experiences working on the show. According to the report (via ET), the unnamed informers are all “veterans in the entertainment industry.”

Terry Wyatt/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Country music singer Jimmie Allen has been suspended by his record label after being accused of repeated sexual assaults on his former manager. Allen, 37, is accused of raping and sexually assaulting the woman in a lawsuit.

“Allen sexually harassed Plaintiff openly and publicly by making comments about her status as a single female, her innocence, and how hot she looked,” the suit states. “He did so from the stage, in front of the production crew and public audiences.”

Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of the world’s most interesting entrepreneurs took a poll in December. He asked the people on Twitter if he should step down or stay on as CEO. With a total of 17 million votes, Musk was voted out at 57.5% according to The Washington Post. Elon Musk immediately fulfilled the request by placing his dog Floki in charge. To the relief of advertisers on Twitter this is not Musk’s long-term plan.