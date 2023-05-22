5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

37-year-old influencer and blogger Linda Fruits and her girlfriend welcomed a baby boy into the world this past Tuesday, and it was all thanks to the mommy blogger’s ex-husband, 37-year-old Chris Harrington. Fruits got married to Harrington in 2016, and the two shared a Flordia home and two sons, but Harrington is now also a sperm donor to his ex and now-close friend.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Lady Gaga fans are claiming that they don’t recognize the singer in a recent TikTok video, and some are even saying that she looks more like Miley Cyrus!

In the clip, which was uploaded Wednesday, Lady Gaga dances to “Princess Diana” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj while showing off a handful of cosmetic products from HausLabs.

“These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD,” she captioned. “@HausLabs (Grrrrrrr…I’m wearing maple matte),” the pop star added, referring to the nude matte lip she’s sporting in the video.

Priscilla Presley attended her twin granddaughters’ middle school graduation but reportedly kept her distance from her family. The 77-year-old showed her support as twins, Harper and Finley, celebrated their big milestone in Los Angeles on Friday. Presley reportedly dressed in a black and white jacket, white blouse, black pants, and black boots. She joined the event alongside the twins’ father, Michael Lockwood. However, reports suggest that Priscilla remained separate from the rest of the family and left the ceremony on her own.

Reba McEntire may have been introduced as the “Queen of Country” on The Jennifer Hudson Show, but the singer revealed that her boyfriend calls her something else. On a recent episode of the talk show, the Reba star opened up about her relationship with actor Rex Linn, telling the story of how she got her adorable nickname.

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria ties the knot! I

n a beautiful religious ceremony at the Theatiner Church in Munich, Germany on May 20, Prince Ludwig, the eldest son of Princess Beatrix and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, exchanged vows with Sophie Evekink, 34.

After their nuptials, a lavish reception was hosted by Duke Franz of Bavaria, Prince Ludwig’s cousin, at Nymphenburg Palace. As the future head of the Bavarian family, Prince Ludwig follows in the footsteps of his father, Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, and his cousin Duke Max of Bavaria. He holds a significant lineage as the great-great-grandson of King Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria.