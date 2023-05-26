5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

Tara Lynn, @taraswrld/Instagram

Influencer Tara Lynn, also known as Taraswrld, makes a killing on OnlyFans. However, there’s one thing she’s not willing to show her followers. According to the New York Post, Lynn has almost five million followers on TikTok, and makes around $350,000 with her explicit content on OnlyFans. Recently, the social media star appeared on an episode of the Plan Bri Uncut podcast to discuss her content and her journey to fame.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Following the unfortunate news of the passing of “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Tina Turner, Beyoncé released a statement honoring the monumental singer on her website. The statement read, “My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.”

Beyonce’s heartfelt message continued, “You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Parsons School of Design

When it comes to dating, Kim Kardashian knows what she wants.

On the season 3 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality star got real about her requirements for her next beau. She’d even written them down.

“Number one, protect me,” Kardashian read aloud. “Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that’s a given. I think I should even take that off.”

Photographed by Nicole Bentley

Byrne did an interview with PEOPLE where she talked about being open to doing a Bridesmaids sequel. “If all the girls were in, I absolutely would.” Maya Rudolph stars as Lillian in the 2011 movie. She has enlisted her lifelong best friend Annie (Kristen Wiig), newer pal Helen (Byrne), cousin Rita (Wendi McLendon-Covey), coworker Becca (Ellie Kemper) and Megan (Melissa McCarthy), the sister of her husband-to-be, to be part of her wedding party.

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media about his current mindset. Despite being a two-time Super Bowl champion, he is not worried about his salary compared to other top quarterbacks in the league who make more money than him. Mahomes said that he and his agent talk with the Kansas City Chiefs team during the offseasons to figure out what is best for the organization.