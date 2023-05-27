5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

It seems like Cara Delevingne can’t stop turning heads with her new ‘do. Last month, the model made headlines by chopping off her long tresses in favor of a chic, wavy bob. Now, she just debuted an equally glam variation at the 74th annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for The Elles Collective

Sharon Stone still looks incredible, and she’s got the mirror selfies to prove it! The 65-year-old celeb recently showed off her body on Instagram in a green, leopard print bikini that leaves little to the imagination. Posing in front of an iconic photo of old Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe, the Casino actress flaunted her assets in the booty-baring suit.

(Photo by Marcio Rodrigo Machado/S3studioGetty Images)

On a South Korea flight from the island Jeju heading to Daegu, a passenger aboard the flight opened the emergency door before the plane landed. Still about 700 feet in the air, everyone on the plane had their seatbelts on expecting to land soon. What no one on the plane was expecting was a draft of fresh air to blast them in the face. Yet that is exactly what happened on the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321.

Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

Bebe Rexha recently opened up about her PCOS diagnosis and its effect on her weight.

On Thursday, the pop star appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and educated viewers on the illness.

“I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed me with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome,” she said. “It’s one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese.”

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

The actress opened up about some dark experiences she endured at the beginning of her career.

In an interview with The Zoe Report, she talked about choosing to quit a movie after a “dehumanizing moment” she had with a director.

“I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover,” Chopra Jonas said about her role. “But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time].”