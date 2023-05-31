5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

Celine Dion is making it clear she is putting herself and her health first! Last week, the renowned Canadian singer shared her decision to cancel the remaining dates of her “Courage World Tour,” citing the need to prioritize her recovery from a diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome.

Videos by Rare

According to an insider who spoke to People, Dion’s choice to cancel her tour, originally planned with dates extending into 2024 in Europe, was a thoughtful gesture aimed at showing her appreciation for her fans.

“The goal is for her to tour again for sure, but once she is better,” the source went on to reveal. “Right now she’s focusing on her health. She couldn’t keep postponing shows — it wasn’t fair to the fans.”

In a recent Instagram post, Underworld star Kate Beckinsale revealed that icon Keanu Reeves once saved her from a wardrobe malfunction. Beckinsale’s post consisted of a photo depicting herself and her co-stars at the 1993 premiere of the film Much Ado About Nothing at the Cannes Film Festival, accompanied by a very revealing caption.

An 11-year-old boy in Washington, D.C. is facing charges of robbery while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with a number of incidents, officials said. His alleged crime spree began May 21, when D.C. Metro Police were called and told by a victim that someone had approached them and told them to surrender their belongings. When the victim initially refused, the individual brandished a gun.

95-year-old Rosalynn Carter, the former First Lady and wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has been reportedly diagnosed with dementia. The Carter Center announced the unfortunate news Tuesday morning. In an official statement, the Carter Center said, “The Carter family is sharing that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones.”

Things still aren’t going very well for Bud Light, in case you’re wondering.

In fact, they’ve been downright terrible since the company decided back in February to use transgender personality Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson, featuring the social media star in its advertising and marketing campaigns.

This has been well-documented already, with report after report showing that Bud Light/Mulvaney has been the opposite of success.