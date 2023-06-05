5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

Jonah Hill is officially a dad! His representative confirmed to People that he and Olivia Millar, whom he was first romantically linked to last summer, have welcomed their first child.

Although Hill and Millar never publicly announced their pregnancy, reports emerged back in March after the Daily Mail published pictures of Millar with what appeared to be a baby bump. During that time, Millar, who is the daughter of renowned model Esmé Marshall, also sparked heavy engagement rumors, but neither has officially confirmed those speculations.

A pair of married Seattle elementary school principals are on leave after police say they found cocaine and a loaded handgun in the husband’s possession. Michael and Meghan Griffin were confronted by Redmond, Washington, police at QFC, a grocery store chain in the Northwest. Michael Griffin is the principal at Sunrise Elementary, and Meghan Griffin holds the same position at Moorlands Elementary.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Kim Cattrall has changed her opinion on anti-aging treatments.

Cattrall, 66, shared her perspective on aging, which has changed over time. In the past, she had told the Daily Mail that she stayed away from cosmetic surgery and desired to “embrace aging.”

“I look at people like Judi Dench, who’s in her 70s, and I think, ‘What the hell am I frightened of?,’ she shared. “In my life and career I want to embrace aging because I think that’s what’s interesting.”

A woman from Florida is facing charges for leaving her two kids in her car while she went shoplifting. Unfortunately, the car caught fire while she was away.

Alicia Moore, 24, has been arrested and now faces two felony charges for the incident on May 26th. Records show that her two children, whose ages are not known, survived the fire, but one of them suffered first-degree burns.

Moore had a 2016 Lincoln which was parked at the Oviedo Mall in Oviedo. She was reportedly shoplifting from Dillard’s with an unidentified man when her car suddenly started to burn. Moore dropped the goods and ran from the store when she saw the car was on fire, according to the report.

Mark Hamill says that he’s ready to say goodbye to his iconic sci-fi character Luke Skywalker.

Mark Hamill, 71, spoke to Tracy Smith in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. He was thankful for the joy the character he played brought to fans, but he never wanted to be an icon – he simply wanted a job.

“I mean, the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything,” Hamill shared. “I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, ‘Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?’ At least Luke is an admirable fellow!”