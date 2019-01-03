Menu
Remembering the 2 Legends We Lost in 2019 Read this Next

Remembering the 2 Legends We Lost in 2019
Advertisement
"Whole Bus Ride Was Complete Torture": 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked on School Bus By 12-Year-Old Bully WMAZ

It was a horrifying day for Aubrey Corley’s 5-year-old daughter after she was viciously attacked while riding the school bus home. According to Corley, her daughter, who attends Hubbard Elementary School, said a 12-year-old attacked her, grabbed her by the throat, and told her to stop breathing. The student then grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head against the bus wall. The 5-year-old admitted to the attack on December 4th after Corley noticed several cuts, scratches, and bruises on her daughter’s face when she got home.

The little girl also said she was allegedly hit with a book bag and poked. The Monroe County Sheriff has filed charges against the 12-year-old who remains anonymous due to her age, and the Monroe County Assistant Superintendent Jackson Daniel said the district is investigating the incident. The child had been disciplined.

District officials are interviewing the bus driver and both the school district and the sheriff’s office are watching video recorded by the bus camera. Corley said law enforcement members who have already seen the video described the incident as pure torture.  She stated, “Mr. Blanks, Adam Blanks, the investigator, he told me that when she got on the bus, the whole 45-minute bus ride was complete terror and torture.”

Fortunately, the 5-year-old did not need any medical treatment, but the mother is still wondering why someone would physically hurt the girl since she usually gets along with everyone. As for the District Attorney’s Office, someone is said to review the video before deciding what formal charges will be filed.

Watch: 11-Year-Old’s Inoperable Brain Tumor Miraculously Disappears

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

As many businesses dump the NRA, one has promised not to “censor based on viewpoint”

As many businesses dump the NRA, one has promised not to “censor based on viewpoint”

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Stories You Might Like