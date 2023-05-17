77-Year-Old Epic Grandma Marries Herself in ‘Dream Wedding’

77-year-old Ohio woman Dorothy “Dottie” Fideli took the concept of self-love to a whole other level when she married herself at the retirement home she resides at. The wedding was held on May 13 in the town of Goshen at O’Bannon Terrace Retirement Home, and a video of the wedding was shared that featured two Dotties edited into the frame.

Dottie, who is a mother of three, spoke to WLWT about the eccentric wedding, saying, “This is something I’ve always wanted. I wanted to get married and have a happy life but things didn’t work out that way and now I have a second chance in doing something that’ll make me happy.”

Woman Got Married to Herself in Ohio Retirement Home

Dottie claims she got the idea to marry herself when she saw a talk show that featured a woman who did exactly that. Dottie figured that the other residents at her senior living home would appreciate the ceremony. She added, “I do some crazy things around here just to make people laugh. When I see them all down in the dumps, I go get one of my outfits on and dress up and come down, and they smile.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

During the ceremony, Dottie donned a white wedding dress as well as a headband veil and a silver belt. The bride also held white lilies while she walked down the aisle. Dottie explained that the lilies are part of a metaphor that she believes in deeply.

Dottie told Today, “Everybody takes this outside lily. And they live their life and they think they’re happy and everything’s going to be hunky-dory, but they don’t consider the inside, the little petals inside is what’s important. That’s where God’s love flows, that’s where He gives you wisdom and He gives you hope. And nobody ever takes time to think about that. So that’s what I’ve done, and I’d appreciate it if all of you people would do it and think of it that way.”

Both Dottie’s daughter and the retirement home property manager, Rob Geiger, gave the great-grandmother to be their blessing for her unique wedding. Dottie was married once before in 1965 but got divorced nine years later. The spunky older woman revealed that she feels as if this is a second chance at true happiness. Dottie said, “Love is the most important thing in this world, and if you love God and love yourself, this world will be a field of roses.”