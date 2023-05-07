9 Dead, 7 Injured in North Dallas, Texas Mall Shooting (Graphic Video)

Eight victims were killed in a shooting yesterday at an outdoor mall in North Dallas, Texas.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter at the Allen Premium Outlets in North Dallas, Texas that was reportedly placed at 3:30 pm. Police arrived shortly after and neutralized the shooter, raising the death count to nine.

Seven people were killed during the shooting and pronounced dead on site. We do not know their identities at this time. Two more died from their injuries at a local hospital. ABC News is reporting that seven individuals remain in the hospital—three are in critical condition and another four are in stable condition.

One victim is reportedly as young as 5. The oldest is 61.

Nine people died and seven others were injured on Saturday after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor mall north of Dallas, Texas, officials said. The alleged gunman, who died after a confrontation with police, was among the seven people who were killed at the Allen Premium Outlets, the scene of the shooting, Allen Police Department officials said. Nine additional people were transferred to hospitals, where two later died, officials said. The hospitalized victims’ ages range from 5 to 61 years old, authorities said. https://abcnews.go.com/US/live-updates/allen-texas-mall-shooting/?id=98206687