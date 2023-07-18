Brandan and Mary’s relationship has been pushed to the limit while Brandan was making his way over to the Philippines to finally meet up with Mary in real life.

Videos by Rare

The relationship has been giving fans indigestion as the two have been video-calling for days at a time. I wish I was exaggerating however, ET reported that the two have been video chatting for up to 24 hours at a time, during sleep, bathroom trips, and so on. The two seem to not be able to miss a single breath or second, despite having not even met in person yet.

Brandan and Mary have not stopped there however. Discussing anyone of the opposite sex has only resulted in chaos. Brandan has not been able to complete discussions about his mother… sister… and even innocent discussions involving his dentist due to Mary’s intense trust issues. On the other hand Mary claims she has had to quit modeling, stopped dancing, and even dropped out of college because of Brandan’s own jealousy problems. Brandan also claims to have given up a lot just to be on the phone all day. He said he quit his job in order to… spend endless time on the phone, sounds responsible enough.

’90 Day Fiancé’ Heats Up With Fight Between Brandan And Mary

As the two apparently do not live real lives, they have continued to make rash decisions. Brandan reportedly only has a total of $250 in his bank account since he has given nearly $60,000 to Mary so they can build a home together in the Philippines. All of this is occurring while Brandan’s family is advising against the potentially bad ideas like, quitting a job, throwing his life’s savings to the breeze, and more all for a girl he has never even met in person.

Despite all this, Brandan made his way over to the Philippines from Oregon. While on the plane he immediately got wifi and began messaging Mary. Mary soon found out that Brandan was sitting next to a woman, which of course he had no control over, however she lit into him. He then moved seats, yet she did not believe him and said encouragingly: “F–k you.”

Starting to question his decisions, Brandan said: “We’re just so used to overthinking and fighting over the phone that it’s just become normal for us, but I can only tolerate it up to a certain point. … It makes me very worried about whether or not I’m making the right choice going to the Philippines and committing my whole life there.” Might be a tad late pal, you just gave up everything for that, I guess there’s only one thing left to say: Let’s go Brandan!