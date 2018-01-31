A 16-year-old Ohio high school student who was a member of the junior class and graduating early with seniors, a cheerleader and a gymnast tragically died on Tuesday in a car crash as she drove to school.
Macie Behringer lost control of her 2002 Honda Civic around 8 a.m., drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Dodge Caravan.
Unlike the other driver involved in the crash, Behringer was not wearing a seat belt, Fox 8 reported.
WOIO reported that Behringer was driving alone and was t-boned. She died at the scene.
Police said that speed was a factor in the crash but did not elaborate.
Many who knew Behringer took to social media to express their sorrow upon hearing the news of her passing.
Two of the last messages Behringer posted on social media were happy birthday wishes to friends and sadness that her gymnastics career was coming to an end.
A GoFundMe campaign has been started by Nathaniel Clark in honor of Behringer’s memory.
Here’s the what Clark wrote there about his friend:
This morning myself and many others were very shocked and heart broken to hear that our friend Macie was taken from us all but too soon in the blink of an eye. I personally have known Macie for my entire life and I’ve seen her grow up to the beautiful young woman that she is today. My family and the Behringer family were very close and spent many fun times and developed great memories as we got together every Christmas and many days throughout the summertime to go swimming or have a cookout. I always thought of Macie and her older sister Kylee as the 2 sisters that I never had and I am very greatful to have them in my life. Over the past couple of years Macie and I began to grow very close as friends and we would get together to hang out even when our families were not together. Macie was one of those people that everyone knew one way or another and I feel like many people are very devastated to hear this news as she had a big impact on the many lives around her on a daily basis. She was just that person that would always light up the room that she walked in to and make your day better no matter what. Macie also had an extremely bright future ahead of her as she excelled in school and was on track to graduate a year early and had plans to join the Navy after graduation. She was always a great Gymnast and Cheerleader for Lake High School and was even named captain of the cheer team this year which is a prestigious title held by few in the sport. Macie made her friends and loved ones very proud with all of her accomplishments and ambition she had for someone so young. This fund is being set up in the name of the Macie Behringer Memorial Fund to help her parents, Bob and Amy, and other loved ones get through this difficult emotional and financial time. Any donation, big or small, will be generously accepted as I plan on donating my next paycheck to the Behringer family in her honor. Macie will always be remembered in our hearts for the rest of our lives and her memory will never fade. 1-30-18 ♥