A 16-year-old Ohio high school student who was a member of the junior class and graduating early with seniors, a cheerleader and a gymnast tragically died on Tuesday in a car crash as she drove to school.





Macie Behringer lost control of her 2002 Honda Civic around 8 a.m., drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Dodge Caravan.

Unlike the other driver involved in the crash, Behringer was not wearing a seat belt, Fox 8 reported.

WOIO reported that Behringer was driving alone and was t-boned. She died at the scene.

Police said that speed was a factor in the crash but did not elaborate.

Many who knew Behringer took to social media to express their sorrow upon hearing the news of her passing.

My prayer are out for your family and friends. even those who werent close with you but still mourne. because you were a blue streak and a Future sailor. 💙💙💙 Macie Behringer 20180130 — Eric Edward Jones 🌐 (@EDDIECLAYMORE) January 30, 2018

As a community we are so saddened by the tragic loss of Macie Behringer. All of our thoughts and heartfelt prayers go out to the cheerleaders, her friends, and her family. Today we have shown we really are one big blue streak family, and we will get through this.💙⚡️ — LHS Class Of 2019 (@LAKEclassof2019) January 30, 2018

Feeling just devastated today at Lake HS. My son lost a friend today due to poor road conditions. She was in his K-3rd grade class at ST Paul’s NC. They talked a lot in classes in HS. My heart goes out to her family. She was the sweetest little girl. RIP Macie Behringer. — Theresa Gregory (@tgregory87) January 30, 2018

saddest & toughest day at LHS… prayers for the students, staff, community, and the Behringer family. It was a pleasure getting to know Macie when she first came to lake. Rest In Peace, you will be missed💙💙 — Hannah McMillin (@mcmillinhannah) January 30, 2018

Tragedy has struck in the place us Blue Streaks call home. Endless amount of prayers to everyone affected by this tragic accident but most importantly,The Behringer family.Macie, you never failed to bring a smile to anyone’s face and because of that you are so loved and missed.💗 — amyia (@AmyiaOcker) January 30, 2018

Amazing to see how close LHS became after a tough day losing such an amazing person. Prayers to the Behringer family. Macie, thanks for all the laughs, smiles and fun stories, you’ll be missed by all. We love you, fly high pretty❤️ — Hailey Poling (@hpoling15) January 30, 2018

Two of the last messages Behringer posted on social media were happy birthday wishes to friends and sadness that her gymnastics career was coming to an end.

Happy 18th yo the sweetest girl in the world! Love you babes ❤ @HannahOswald pic.twitter.com/CYSuaDJZzR — Macie Behringer (@MacieBehringer) January 29, 2018

After 15 years of doing gymnastics today was the last time i will compete… Its been a long and painful road but i am going to miss it! — Macie Behringer (@MacieBehringer) January 28, 2018

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by Nathaniel Clark in honor of Behringer’s memory.

Here’s the what Clark wrote there about his friend: