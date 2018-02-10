We can tell you from experience that, for whatever reason, people are without a doubt interested in the Dr. Pimple Popper videos that have circulated on social media.





You might call that interest zitgeist.

What we can’t tell you with 100 percent certainty is why people are so drawn to this kind of thing, but one couple is convinced that people find it as oddly satisfying as they do and are attempting to capitalize on this for big dollars.

Billy and Summer Pierce are actually selling a product they actually call “Pop It Pal” — yes, this is a zit popping simulator.

There they are, posing with their prized merchandise.

Their story and their product has, unsurprisingly, been picked up on by multiple websites and they have been sharing some of them to their Facebook page.

The self-awareness about this product is obvious, but that is even more apparent on their website.

“Hi, we’re so glad you’re here. We have a confession to make. But, we think you already know what it is. We love picking,” begins the about section for the product. “Make no mistake about it. We love that disgusting little habit nobody likes to talk about. Yup, it is our unique obsession.”

Well, okay then.

But wait, there’s more.

Here is what the Pierces say inspired this entrepreneurial venture:

You see, one day, my wife and I were driving down the road. She said: “How awesome would it be if we could make a pimple that felt real and the pop was huge, just like those videos we watch?” I thought: “You might be on to something Dear.” Maybe, just maybe, this means she would STOP picking on me all the time. Ladies and Gentlemen, I KNOW you know what I’m talking about. So, I spent the next year figuring out how to make it happen.

This product actually comes with a bottle of fake pus to refill the fake skin to be squeezed, plus a filling tool. It costs $20.

Be right back, we’re feeling queasy.