The nostalgia is real for gamers, as a 16-bit, side-scrolling game is coming to the Sega Genesis more than two decades after games ceased being developed for the console.
The Sega Genesis, known overseas as the Sega Mega Drive, has been remembered for favorites like the Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Pinball, Gunstar Heroes, Aladdin, Streets of Rage, vintage Madden, NHL ’94, Mortal Kombat, Golden Axe and more.
Video game studio Big Evil Corporation and developer Matt Phillips have made waves on social media with the news that, after all these years without new Sega content, they’ll be releasing a new game for sale called Tanglewood.
People on social media are clearly excited about this.
Some want to see other developers make new games for other classic systems like the Super Nintendo and handhelds like the Gameboy.
Others were pleased to notice that Tanglewood is not the only Genesis game coming out in 2018.
If you look at Tanglewood’s Kickstarter page, you’ll see that people have also put their money where their mouths are. It’s easy to say it’d be great to have another one of these games, but tens of thousands of dollars from hundreds of donors have turned lip-service desire for old school games into reality.
To be exact, 892 people pledged £54,830 to the UK-based project. That’s $75,829.
Also on the Kickstarter is a brief explainer of the premise of the puzzle-oriented game. Games like Another World and The Lion King were specifically mentioned as influences.
Set in the realm of Tanglewood, the game follows a young creature, Nymn, separated from the pack after the sun sets. Unable to get back to the safety of the family’s underground home, Nymn must find a way to survive the night terrors and get to morning. Tanglewood’s world is a dangerous one after dark; guiding Nymn you must use your skills of evasion, traps and trickery to defeat predators.