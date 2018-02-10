The nostalgia is real for gamers, as a 16-bit, side-scrolling game is coming to the Sega Genesis more than two decades after games ceased being developed for the console.





The Sega Genesis, known overseas as the Sega Mega Drive, has been remembered for favorites like the Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Pinball, Gunstar Heroes, Aladdin, Streets of Rage, vintage Madden, NHL ’94, Mortal Kombat, Golden Axe and more.

Video game studio Big Evil Corporation and developer Matt Phillips have made waves on social media with the news that, after all these years without new Sega content, they’ll be releasing a new game for sale called Tanglewood.

A new game for the Sega Mega Drive has been made the '90s way – 20 years after the console was discontinued https://t.co/FAdcUH6uRp pic.twitter.com/2Xc49wVd0A — Chris Foxx (@thisisFoxx) February 9, 2018

Fuzzls now have individual expressions and attitudes. The red Fuzzl… not so happy to see you, to say the least.#SEGA #megadrive #gamedev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/VYaAq2AfwV — TANGLEWOOD (@tanglewoodgame) February 5, 2018

Considering these were only created 36hrs ago, thats one hell of a 'rush shipping' job. Looks awesome on the dark foresty backdrop#GamersUnite #tanglewood #merch https://t.co/08XBa75uwI pic.twitter.com/7zexUOhgtv — 🕹Official GaminGuys©🎮 (@Gamin_Guys) January 20, 2018

Pretty neat that he developed the game using the same hardware constraints SEGA developers had all those years ago. Bonus nerd points award for the Sonic tattoo too! #Tanglewood https://t.co/aveyYlMk3v — Ben Glazier (@MrBen_G) February 9, 2018

The first production test with the newly arrived batch of cartridge shells, 5v PCB, security screws and clamshell case. It looks, feels, weighs and plays just like a '90s Mega Drive release! We hope opening it takes you back to your childhood 🙂#SEGA #megadrive #gamedev pic.twitter.com/8xTz6V5Frq — TANGLEWOOD (@tanglewoodgame) January 17, 2018

People on social media are clearly excited about this.

Some want to see other developers make new games for other classic systems like the Super Nintendo and handhelds like the Gameboy.

Wow. I wish @NintendoAmerica would release some cartridges for their old systems (NES, SNES, Gameboy, etc.) as a throwback, given that NOSTALGIA is the most valuable currency today! 😍😍😍 https://t.co/tDK4KKavJE — Ricky B 💎 (@orangefuzzz) February 9, 2018

Others were pleased to notice that Tanglewood is not the only Genesis game coming out in 2018.

You know what's awesome about 2018? The fact that we are going to have not 1, not 2 but THREE #Sega Genesis/Mega Drive games coming out! Between @watermelongames PAPRIUM, @Big_Evil_Corp's Tanglewood & @BitmapBureau's Xeno Crisis, we are in for a hell of a year! Long live 16-bit! — Aggro Sky (@zfunk007) January 16, 2018

If you look at Tanglewood’s Kickstarter page, you’ll see that people have also put their money where their mouths are. It’s easy to say it’d be great to have another one of these games, but tens of thousands of dollars from hundreds of donors have turned lip-service desire for old school games into reality.

To be exact, 892 people pledged £54,830 to the UK-based project. That’s $75,829.

Also on the Kickstarter is a brief explainer of the premise of the puzzle-oriented game. Games like Another World and The Lion King were specifically mentioned as influences.