The teaser for the stand-alone Han Solo film, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” arrived on Super Bowl Sunday, and fans have a few thoughts about the addition to the Star Wars universe.
First things first.
As some might notice, the young Solo is shown applying to be a pilot with the Imperial Army. Fans of the Expanded Universe, whose current canonical status in the greater Star Wars franchise was demoted in the run-up to the release of “Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” might be excited for the hat tip to the previously conceived story of his youth and the origin of his friendship with Chewbacca.
But regardless of how closely the film will follow material that is already familiar to so many, it would appear that some fans have still found excitement after watching the teaser.
Others questioned whether or not they had actually watched a trailer for a Han Solo movie.
Some desperately hoped the movie would be good.
Of course, the most exciting part of the film had nothing to do with the title character. Even critics could agree that seeing Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian made up some of the best seconds of the teaser.
Maybe we just need a movie all about Lando.
