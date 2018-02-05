The teaser for the stand-alone Han Solo film, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” arrived on Super Bowl Sunday, and fans have a few thoughts about the addition to the Star Wars universe.





First things first.

As some might notice, the young Solo is shown applying to be a pilot with the Imperial Army. Fans of the Expanded Universe, whose current canonical status in the greater Star Wars franchise was demoted in the run-up to the release of “Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” might be excited for the hat tip to the previously conceived story of his youth and the origin of his friendship with Chewbacca.

But regardless of how closely the film will follow material that is already familiar to so many, it would appear that some fans have still found excitement after watching the teaser.

Me: We really don't need a Han Solo movie Star Wars: Here's a 45 second teaser Me: pic.twitter.com/QVkuxSqajC — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) February 4, 2018

I know this is just a teaser but I'm IN. Interesting choice of music, dialogue, tone. Suddenly excited by #HanSolo! https://t.co/5TeCE0jRTg — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) February 4, 2018

Others questioned whether or not they had actually watched a trailer for a Han Solo movie.

for a movie about han solo, they sure did their best to avoid showing han solo's face lmfao https://t.co/gUKMffYORu — J***** (@wakandaho) February 4, 2018

I love that they showed less of Han than anyone else in his own damn movie teaser since the actor looks nothing like Harrison Ford as Han Solo. — SirNarwhal (@Sir_Narwhal) February 4, 2018

Some desperately hoped the movie would be good.

Please let Solo be amazing. I'm in love with Han Solo. He's the perfect man – kind of bad, kind of good – the kind of man who kisses you and you go weak in the knees. I mean, I know he's not real and all… but… . mmmm — Jessica Denson (@Newsie2) February 4, 2018

Of course, the most exciting part of the film had nothing to do with the title character. Even critics could agree that seeing Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian made up some of the best seconds of the teaser.

Glad we got a trailer for the Han Solo trailer, but even more glad about seeing Glover as Lando, which I think will be amazing. #SuperBowl — Cody Michael (@_CodyMichael) February 4, 2018

GLOVER IN HAN SOLO MOVIE IM HYPED — seb (@_seabass27) February 4, 2018

I literally can’t wait for the Han Solo movie. Glover looked so sickkkk! — Sean O'Donnell (@TheSeanODonnell) February 4, 2018

Maybe we just need a movie all about Lando.

Han Solo who? You mean the Lando movie? — Daddy Appropriator (@magencubed) February 4, 2018

