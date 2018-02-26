Police are searching for an armed suspect after a man was shot to death Monday morning in Union County while broadcasting on Facebook Live, authorities said.





Officials with Union County Emergency Medical Services said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Jerome Street in Wingate.

The victim was a man in his late 40s or early 50s, police said. His name has not been released.

BREAKING: A man was shot and killed about an hour ago in Wingate while he was on Facebook live. @GSuskinWSOC9 is heading to scene now. @wsoctv — Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) February 26, 2018

Chopper 9 was over the scene, where there was a heavy police presence and crime scene tape.

Wingate University and Wingate Elementary have been put on lockdown while police investigate the shooting.

RELATED: At least 3 officers have been injured in a Georgia shooting, sheriff says

Officials said law enforcement officers are posted at Wingate University, but there is no active shooter.

Wingate University tweeted that police said the suspect is armed with a long gun. Authorities described him as a black male wearing a blue and black windbreaker and brown Timberland boots.

Update on lockdown:

Wingate Police report suspect armed with a long gun. Police description: black male, blue and black windbreaker, brown Timberland boots. Law enforcement is posted on campus. Suspect last seen on Jerome Street, south of US 74 across from campus entrance. — Wingate University (@WingateUniv) February 26, 2018

Wingate police said the Union County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

UPDATE: Feb 26, 2018 – 1:17PM

Wingate University has lifted their campuswide lockdown, although police presence remains on campus.

While local law enforcement remains on campus, they have advised the University to lift the campuswide lockdown. The University resumes normal operations immediately. We will provide updates as they become available. — Wingate University (@WingateUniv) February 26, 2018

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates on this developing story.

RELATED: Florida school has touching plans to memorialize the shooting victims after prompting from students