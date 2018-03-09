Menu
Instagram Woah Vicky transracial race North Carolina Read this Next

Instagram star who raised eyebrows by saying she identifies as black is arrested for assaulting a cop
Advertisement

A woman in New Mexico who allegedly violated her probation by testing positive for methamphetamine offered an unusual defense, authorities said.

Ginger Sharpe, 34, told her parole officer in Albuquerque Monday that she had a prescription for “medical meth,” KOB reported.


RELATED: Here’s what you should know before medical marijuana lights up in the Lone Star State

Authorities said Sharpe told them that a doctor in Farmington had written the prescription, and she even had a prescription bottle with a label that said “meth tablets,” KOB reported.

Sharpe was arrested on forgery charges and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Advertisement

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Walmart follows other retailers in announcing stricter gun sale policies

Walmart follows other retailers in announcing stricter gun sale policies

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement