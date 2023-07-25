Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Arrested for Allegedly Plotting College Shootings

The brother of late former football star and convicted murder Aaron Hernandez has been arrested for allegedly plotting two shootings on the campuses of New England colleges, police said.

Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, 37, was arrested for the fourth timer this year after authorities received reports he was planning attacks at the University of Connecticut and Brown University, arrest documents obtained by WFSB revealed.

Police added that one person close to Hernandez said that “Dennis is extremely sick and that his mental health is continuing to deteriorate.”

(WFSB)

Hernandez allegedly sent out several threatening texts that were obtained by law enforcement.

Per WFSB, one of the texts read as follows:

UConn program is going to pay unless I have a package deal and I get my estate and every single thing I have worked for. The coaches and university officials want to be selfish and selective about [expletive], well I am too. Very. They are going to get surprised. Love you, I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go I’m taking down everything and I don’t give a [expletive] who gets caught in the crossfire. I’ve died for [years] now and now its others peoples turn. I’m prepared to give my life so if I don’t get to see you on the outside know I love you always. Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen.“

(WFSB)

Along with the texts, Hernandez made several threatening posts on social media, police said.

Hernandez was arrested by Bristol Police at his Connecticut home. A large police presence was deemed necessary for his arrest because of his history of fleeing on foot, authorities added.

Police had to use a taser to subdue Hernandez, WFSB reported.

DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening. (Bristol police)



After being taken to the hospital, Hernandez allegedly continued to make threats, including threatening to kill anyone who profited off his late brother, a former star tight end with the New England Patriots.

Aaron Hernandez was arrested and convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013. His death in April 2017 was ruled a suicide when authorities found him hanging in his jail cell.