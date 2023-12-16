AC/DC Rock Legend Dead At 77

Colin Burgess, the original drummer for the legendary rock band AC/DC, has reportedly died at the age of 77. The band announced this shocking news on their Instagram account, saying the following message about Burgess’ passing, “Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician, Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

AC/DC is one of, if not the greatest rock band of all time. They transcended rock music, and still can be heard on the radio to this very day, though their greatest hits are 30 years, or more, behind them. AC/DC will live forever.

Blabbermouth.com reports on his death…

Colin joined AC/DC in 1973 and played his first show with the band that New Year’s Eve at Chequers nightclub in Sydney, Australia. At the time, the band was rounded out by Angus and Malcolm Young on guitars, Dave Evans on vocals and Larry Van Kriedt on bass. Burgess played on the original version of AC/DC‘s first single, “Can I Sit Next To You Girl”, which featured George Young, brother of Angus and Malcolm, on bass. Colin was fired from AC/DC in February 1974 for being drunk on stage. He later claimed that someone had spiked his drink. He was replaced by a succession of drummers before Phil Rudd joined around February–March 1975. “Can I Sit Next To You Girl” was later re-recorded with Rudd on drums, Mark Evans on bass and Bon Scott on vocals for the second AC/DC album, “TNT”, in 1975. https://blabbermouth.net/news/original-ac-dc-drummer-colin-burgess-dies-at-77