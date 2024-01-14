Acclaimed Actor Dead at 50

Alec Musser, the beloved actor best known for his role as Del Henry in the popular soap opera “All My Children” from 2005 to 2007, passed away this week at the age of 50. No cause of death has been disclosed.

All My Children star Alec Musser has died, his fiancée Paige Press announced Saturday in an Instagram story. He was 50. “RIP to the love of my life,” Press wrote of Musser in the post, which included several photos in the carousel. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.” “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy,” she continued in another story slide. https://people.com/all-my-children-star-alec-musser-dead-at-50-8426144

In addition to his role on “All My Children,” Musser also appeared in popular television shows such as “Rita Rocks,”“Road to the Altar,” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Alec also made a memorable appearance in the 2010 Adam Sandler film “Grown Ups.”

Rest in peace!

Alec Musser at Ryan Kennedy during LIVEstyle Entertainment Presents Pre-MTV Movie Awards Hollywood Life Lounge in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)