Acclaimed Actress Dead At 99

Vinie Burrows, an acclaimed American actress who was on Broadway during the 1950s, has reportedly died at the age of 99. She reportedly died at a hospice facility on Christmas Day in Queens.

The New York Times reports on her death…

Vinie Burrows, a Harlem-born stage actress who made her mark on Broadway in the 1950s, but who grew frustrated by how few choice roles were available for Black women and turned her focus to one-woman shows exploring the legacies of racism and sexism, died on Dec. 25 in Queens. She was 99. Her death, at a hospice facility, was confirmed by her son, Gregory Harrison. Ms. Burrows made the first Broadway appearance of her seven-decade career in 1950 alongside Helen Hayes and Ossie Davis in “The Wisteria Trees,” a reimagining of Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” by the writer and director Joshua Logan that shifted the drama from an aristocratic Russian estate to a 19th-century Louisiana plantation. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/04/theater/vinie-burrows-dead.html

Rest in peace to another legend. It is tragic to have to see stars like Burrows grow old, especially since culture and art today have become so bleak and passionless.