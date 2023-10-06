Acclaimed American Actor Dead At 53

Keith Jefferson, an actor who appeared in Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has reportedly died at the age of 53. Jefferson was reportedly battling cancer, but a cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Jamie Foxx is reflecting on the life of his longtime friend and costar Keith Jefferson.

The Django Unchained star shared the news of Keith’s death on social media with a heartfelt tribute on Oct. 5. Keith—also an actor who appeared in The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood—was 53.

“Everything hurts right now,” Jamie wrote on Instagram. “Having a hard time looking through these pictures, reliving the memories of us having a great time. Going to miss you man, gonna miss you.”

Giving followers a glimpse into their friendship, the 55-year-old continued, “Since we met back in college, you have been an incredible soul. God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND. RIP @keith.jefferson.”

Beneath the touching message, Jamie shared a picture of himself and Keith standing in front of a private plane and embracing in a brotherly handshake.

In a secondary post, the Beat Shazam host expressed how much the loss truly “hurts.”

“Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace your whole life. Your heart is pure, your love is immeasurable, you were an amazing soul,” Jamie said. “We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you.”

