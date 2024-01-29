Acclaimed American Singer Dead At 84

Marlena Shaw, an acllaimed American Jazz singer who rose to prominence in the 1960s, has reportedly died at the age of 84. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, her daughter did confirm her passing via social media.

The New York Times reports on her passing…

Marlena Shaw, who cultivated a sultry stage presence and husky voice from the final echoes of the big-band era, to the go-go Playboy Clubs of the 1960s, to the rise of funk, to disco and finally to the modern cabaret circuit, died on Jan. 19. She was 84.

Her daughter MarLa Bradshaw announced her death on social media but did not share any further details.

Ms. Shaw first came to public notice in the mid-1960s, when she performed at Playboy Clubs around the country. Describing one of those performances in 1966, The Los Angeles Times labeled her a “pretty girl singer” but also called her “the surprise of the bill.” That same year, Jet magazine reported that “three record companies were waving contracts in her face” after a New York engagement.

She signed with Cadet Records, which in 1967 released her recording of “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” a vocal version of the Joe Zawinul tune that had been a hit for Cannonball Adderley. It reached No. 58 on the Billboard pop chart and 33 on the R&B chart.

It also got the attention of Count Basie, who invited Ms. Shaw to try out for a job singing with his band.

