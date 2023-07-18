Accused Child Killer Allegedly Cheated on Pregnant Mother Before Murder

A suspected child killer allegedly cheated on his pregnant partner several weeks before he poisoned her son, a New York court was told, via the NY Post.

Cecil Kennedy, 51, is facing an eight-week trial in the NSW District Court after pleading not guilty to manslaughter in the 2005 death of toddler Jordan Thompson. Kennedy was arrested in connection with the case in 2021.

Bernie Swales, the toddler’s mother, left her home to run errands in March 2005, leaving Kennedy to look after the 21-month-old and his own child. Swales was with her daughter and Kennedy’s two other children. She returned to find the baby naked and unresponsive on the bed, the court was told.

Police allege he gave the baby “one or more tablets” of his prescription antidepressant medication, either on that day or the previous evening.

Cecil Kennedy was arrested in 2021 for the death of Jordan Thompson. (9 News/A Current Affair)

Kennedy is being accused of being criminally responsible for fatally poisoning the toddler after allegedly leaving the boy behind in the bathtub unsupervised while he was drugged.

According to police, Kennedy told them he left the baby in the bathtub for more than a minute before returning to find him face down in the water.

When Swales returned home, Kennedy allegedly told her the toddler had fallen in the bath. But Swales told the court that the toddler was dry and on a dry bed.

“He wasn’t doing anything. He wasn’t responsive at all,” she said.

Prosecutors allege that the drug that killed the toddler was the same one used by Kennedy.

“The accused was the only person close to Jordan who was prescribed that drug,” crown prosecutor Kate Nightingale told the court. She added that traces of the antidepressant were found in the bathwater as well as in Jordan’s diaper.

But defense attorney Linda McSpedden urged the jury to stay impartial until all the facts are heard.

A case of this nature can have the tendency to arouse emotions of sympathy and antipathy,” she told the jury of eight women and seven men. “Do your absolute best to focus on the evidence itself.”

Swales was pregnant at the time of the incident, with Kennedy as the father. However, as the court heard, he allegedly was not faithful during Swales’ pregnancy.