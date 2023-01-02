Accused Idaho Killer Was a ‘Brilliant Student’, Professor Claims

The accused killer of four University of Idaho students didn’t seem like the type of guy who would do such a thing, according to one of his former professors.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in connection with the murders of four Idaho roommates, who were stabbed to death and discovered on Nov. 13.

He attended DeSales University in Pennsylvania and associate professor Michelle Bolger remembered him as a “brilliant student” and “great writer,” she told the Daily Mail.

“In my 10 years of teaching, I’ve only recommended two students to a Ph.D. program and he was one of them,” Bolger said. “He was one of my best students, ever. Everyone is in shock over this.”

Bolger went on to say that Kohberger was “always perfectly professional” in her classroom.

“I’m shocked as s— at what he’s been accused of,” she said. “I don’t believe it, but I get it. This news is upsetting. I haven’t slept at all since hearing about Bryan.”

Kohberger was located and arrested in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, according to the criminal complaint, via ABC News.

Bryan Kohberger Arrested

Law enforcement officials told ABC that they had identified Kohberger as their primary suspect and were able to track him to Pennsylvania. A SWAT team entered his location to take him into custody and arrest him on a warrant for first-degree murder issued by Moscow, Idaho authorities.

The arrest came six weeks after University of Idaho roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in an off-campus house. Two other people were in the home, presumably sleeping, but were not harmed and were never suspects.

According to police, the two survivors were asleep on the ground floor of the home, while the victims were on the second and third floors.

His classes taught by Bolger all took place online, she said.

“I never saw him in person, I couldn’t tell you how tall he was or how much he weighed, my only interaction with him was via email and Zoom. I didn’t know anything about him, whether he was married, had a girlfriend, etc.,” she said.”

“He seemed normal to me, but then again, I only knew him from teaching him online. I didn’t know anything personal about him. I believe he worked full-time like most of our graduate students do.”

