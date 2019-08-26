Get ready for a winter full of wild temperature swings and some pretty crazy precipitation too. The Farmer’s Almanac for 2020 is out and it’s predicting a winter that it describes as a “Polar Coaster Winter”. Like a roller coaster, but with coldness. Get it? You get it.

In case you were wondering, they pretty much nailed it last year too. They usually do.

Snowfall is going to be a big factor in the winter wildness too according to America’s most trusted weather forecast. Expect greater than average sleet and snow across the eastern third of the country, making things especially frosty. The Great Plains, Midwest, and the Great Lakes are also going to get hit hard. (Doubly so for the Great Lakes, a region that is also facing the coldest temperatures.) The west coast — from the southwest and California to the Pacific Northwest — should see relatively normal precipitation levels and normal temperatures, however.

So who’s getting hit the worst in this wild ride of a winter prediction? The coldest outbreak by far is going to be right up through the middle of the country, from the Texas Panhandle through the northern plains and up to the Great Lakes. Specifically, the Almanac predicts that during the third or final week of January, or maybe as late as the beginning of February, the entire region is probably going to hit with a powerful storm. The storm is going to drag arctic air into the middle of the country and cause temperatures to plummet.

New England will have colder than usual temperatures as well for much of the winter as well, and that region too will see a wintry mix of rain and hefty snowfalls.

Oh and don’t expect spring to bail you out. It’s coming late (because of course it is). The Almanac is calling for a slow-starting spring and a long, arduous thawing process. Multiple parts of the country may be seeing frigid temperatures and even a good amount of snow until April because we all know that April blizzards bring May flowers, or something like that.

For the full rundown on what the weather will be like you can purchase The 2020 Farmer’s Almanac and find out just exactly how teeth-chattering your winter is going to be.