Man Uses Toddler as Human Shield to Fend Off Police Dogs After Locking Him in Attic For Hours
A newspaper reports that a young girl has become the 10th person bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, this year.

The Daytona Beach News Journal quotes authorities as saying 9-year-old Margaret Crum of Canton, Ohio, was bitten in the right leg Friday while wading through the water at the beach, located on Florida’s central Atlantic coast.

Capt. Tammy Malphurs of the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says the girl’s injuries weren’t serious.

Experts say factors contributing to shark bites are large numbers of people in the water and ocean currents bringing bait fish closer to shore.

