A California college is causing a bit of a stir with its latest class, which is all about President Trump.

Campus Reform reports that San Diego State University is offering a class focused on one thing: the case for impeaching Trump. The course — called “Trump: Impeachment, Removal, or Conviction?” — will explore whether or not the president has committed an offense that is strong enough to impeach Trump via procedures listed in the 25th Amendment.





Focus will be on the two constitutional grounds: impeachment and removal (25th Amendment), and the possible charges of the independent counsel, the powers of the president, a history of the creation of that office and the comparison of divine right and rule of law leadership, presidential impeachments, including Nixon’s de facto impeachment, practically limitless grounds for impeachment, presidential immunity from indictment, and grounds for impeachment, removal, or indictment covering: conflict of interests, foreign emoluments, climate change, racism, religious bias, improper influence, nepotism, and a host of crimes, including conspiracy, false statements, and obstruction of justice.

The class will use Allan Lichtman’s “The Case for Impeachment” as a textbook. Lichtman is a professor at American University in Washington, D.C. His book, according to Barnes and Noble, “lays out the reasons Congress could remove Trump from the Oval Office: his ties to Russia before and after the election and his possible obstruction of the investigation—including firing F.B.I. Director James Comey—the complicated financial conflicts of interest at home and abroad violating the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, and his abuse of executive authority.”

A professor by the name of John Joseph Cleary of the college’s Criminal Justice program will teach the course under the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts.

As explained, the class is being offered to students for $221 for a semester and was reportedly emailed and advertised to students as a way to receive extra credits. The tuition for a full-time SDSU undergraduate student was just under $2,900 for the Spring semester this year.

Just last year, a professor at the university attracted national attention when he made a rather callous Facebook post about Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) receiving sympathy following his cancer diagnosis.

