Our bathroom rituals are always cause for some heavy debate.

Do you put your toilet paper roll on the holder, over or under? Is peeing in the shower an acceptable thing to do? What’s smarter: brushing before or after eating breakfast? All solid questions with multiple answers. Now, there are battle lines that are drawn once more and this time, the debate may not be able to be settled with just a flip of a coin.





RELATED: This baby’s reaction to an electric toothbrush is freakin’ hysterical

Twitter user @envyteeee set the stage when she asked her followers, “Do y’all wet the toothbrush first, or put toothpaste on first?”

People quickly chimed in with their comments, questions and for some, concern.

“[I] put toothpaste on first,” wrote one person, which makes plenty of sense. What another person replied with, however, had people scratching their heads.

“I wet the toothbrush but I squeeze the toothpaste on my tongue,” tweeted @ImJustErnest.

RELATED: This simple homemade mouthwash removes stubborn plaque in no time at all

With over 139,000 retweets and nearly 400,000 likes, one person’s brushing method was clearly the most common way to do things.

“Wet the toothbrush, put toothpaste on, wet that boy again. Then brush. That’s law,” they wrote.

Still, others didn’t agree, leading to a debate on the merits of wetting the brush and when.

“Um no, just put the toothpaste on THEN wet the brush smh,” replied another, adding, “But why wet it first? Wetting it after does the same thing plus wetting first makes the toothpaste slippery when you put it on.”

But why wet it first? Wetting it after does the same thing plus wetting first makes the toothpaste slippery when you put it on😅 — Hannah Rebecca Mills Ⓥ (@future_snack) February 14, 2018

“Bristles gotta stay soft, you might as well use sand paper with ur technique,” someone said in response.

Bristles gotta stay soft, you might aswell use sand paper with ur technique — BLKR (@Kudzair_) February 14, 2018

Nah I always wet it with hot water because germs, then with cold, then the toothpaste then water again. No one wants a dry toothbrush. — Henney Con Cranbærry (@_melaston) February 14, 2018

With so many potential methods, it’s to say which way reigns supreme. Even so, one thing remains true — whether you rinse before or after, you’re probably using too much water.