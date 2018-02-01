An upstate New York man lost his battle with cancer weeks after cashing in on a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Donald Savastano, of Sidney, New York, was a self-employed carpenter who said he didn’t have a retirement plan when he got the windfall, Newsday reported.





He had hoped to buy a new truck, pay off his debt and invest the rest when he won the scratch off ticket prize in December.

Savastano also said he planned on seeing a doctor because he didn’t have health insurance and couldn’t afford it, WABC reported.

He apparently had not been feeling well, WABC reported.

Savastano, 51, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Fox News reported.

He died Friday, only 23 days after winning his jackpot, according to WABC.