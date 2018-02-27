Many on the internet let a rather demanding mother-in-law know that she was not among like-minded company when she sent a complaint about her daughter-in-law to an advice column.





The concerned woman, calling herself “Second-class grandma,” sent a letter to Slate’s “Dear Prudence” column after her pregnant daughter-in-law, whom she called Julia, informed her that she could not be in the delivery room for the child’s birth.

“Julia has decided only [her husband] Steven and her mother will be allowed in the delivery room when she gives birth. I was stunned and hurt by the unfairness of the decision and tried to plead with her and my son, but Julia says she ‘wouldn’t feel comfortable’ with me there,” she wrote.

Per her own confession, the grandmother-to-be did not simply take “no” for answer. She first tried to tell Julia that she was a nurse for 40 years and “there is nothing [she hasn’t] seen.” She also tried to get her son to change his wife’s mind, but she said “he seems to be afraid of angering Julia and will not help.” She even reached out to Julia’s parents so that they might advocate for her, but she said they “brusquely and rather rudely got off the phone.”

Though the future grandmother clearly sees no issue with her request, several readers, including writer Nicole Cliffe, found themselves blown away by the letter.

I cannot BELIEVE I am only now hearing about this Prudie letter: https://t.co/UQuEmvWiaH pic.twitter.com/iavwDQiOP8 — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) February 6, 2018

Cliffe, who herself seven guests, several hospital employees and one plumber present when she most recently birth, argued, “There is no fairness in birth! The person having the baby invites you to be in the room or not, and if the answer is ‘not,’ you do not make a fuss.”

As she went on to explain rather heatedly, birth is a “private medical procedure,” not “the equivalent of a grade school recital.”

Cliff was not the only person to take offense at this mother-in-law, or anyone else who thought their wishes were more important than those of the person giving birth.

I will never understand why some people are so insistent on witnessing the literal birth. Just… why. No. — Sam Roberts (@ofsaltandmoon) February 6, 2018

When I had my daughter I only wanted her dad, Drs and nurses in the room. My mom was sitting in the room when we asked her to leave she said no so the Dr told her if she doesn't leave he will get security. When it comes to delivery it's all about the mom to being comfortable — jadecobain (@jadecobain) February 6, 2018

(I did invite my MIL to attend the birth since my own my was going to be there, but she said "that's ridiculous. you don't need that many people in the room.") — Claire (@vcmcguire) February 6, 2018

NO ONE will be allowed in the delivery room except for my husband. My vag is not a spectacle. Don’t like it? Deal. — LADY DORITOS (@toni_bechtol) February 11, 2018

Not sure why moms in law never understand how different an actual mom is. — Steely Dani (@ImOnlineLol) February 6, 2018

I feel like the choice for who gets to look up your vaginal canal should be explicitly granted to the person to whom the vaginal canal belongs to. 100% of the time. — RedMenace (@maurinsky) February 6, 2018

Unfortunately, far too many people could relate.

Yeah, my MIL could have written this, except she isn’t a nurse and she “disowned” us for our decision. She told me I was taking away the best day of her life. Six years later she still loathes me. Would make the same decision again in a heartbeat. — Carolyn Oliver (@CarolynROliver) February 6, 2018

We imposed a no-visitor period for the first week (all our parents live away). My mom called it "The Grandparent Ban" and booked her flight for my due date in defiance. Baby ended up being early, so we didn't have to lock her out of the house. But we would have. — Kate Andrews Hoult (@kateality) February 6, 2018

My husband and I were having our only and last child together. We only wanted it to be him and I. MY OWN MOTHER freaked out. I had to threaten to kick her out of the hospital! She tried to listen at the door, but my RN shut it on her and she was pissed 😂 — So_Fetch_MallyB (@Youlikeaverage) February 9, 2018

No one was allowed in the room for mine and my Mother-in-Law was the most not allowed. #nope — Claire Lovell (@halfwrittensong) February 6, 2018

Others theorized that there was a lot more to the letter.

This is probably just a preview of how insane this person is going to be after the baby is born. — Deirdre Corley (@deirdrecorley) February 6, 2018

Thankfully, the woman was given some very blunt advice. “Prudence” writer Mallory Ortberg responded, “You can’t! You shouldn’t! You are entirely in the wrong! I say this in the hopes that, after the initial flush of indignation fades, you will be braced and supported by the realization that you have been acting badly and that you need to change.”

“Frankly, I can see why they don’t want you in the room, if ‘But I was a nurse!’ and ‘I’m a second-class grandmother’ is your response to ‘Please hang out and read a book in the hallway while Julia is crowning,'” Ortberg continued. “Let this go. Do not rob this moment of its joy by keeping score and demanding more.”

