A California woman shopping at Walmart was shocked to find beauty products she wanted to purchase and used by African-Americans shelved behind locked glass.





Essie Grundy, 43, said it is the first time she’s directly experienced racism and she decided to file a racial discrimination lawsuit against the retail giant. The product in question was a 49-cent comb she originally purchased with no problem at the Riverside, California, Walmart.

When she went to her local Walmart in Perris, California, she found the comb and other products used by African-Americans behind glass and needing assistance from a store employee to retrieve.

“It was such a good product, I wanted to introduce it to my older children,” Grundy said, according to CBS Los Angeles. “They didn’t have any more at the original Walmart that I got it from, so I went to my neighborhood one, and that’s when I noticed all of the African-American products was locked up under lock and key.”

She said she was shocked that the products would be locked away, and she asked a store manager to change the policy, but the manager refused.

If Grundy’s complaint sounds odd, she’s not alone. Similar complaints have been made by groups such as Making Change At Walmart, which has described the lock-and-key policy as a “discriminatory practice.”

Grundy’s complaint is no joke. Grundy is being represented by noted women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who said they’re seeking a court injunction to halt Walmart’s practice of locking up these products.

Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said in a statement that the company does not discriminate, but that it will review Grundy’s complaint. He noted some products such as baby formula and razors are more frequently targeted by shoplifters, and that certain products are kept locked because of a greater risk of theft.

“We’re sensitive to this situation and also understand, like other retailers, that some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are subject to additional security,” Crowson said. “Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis using data supporting.”