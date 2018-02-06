A former student teacher and track coach at a Connecticut high school has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault for alleged sexual encounters with a student.





Tayler Ivy Boncal, 22, was just four years older than the pupil, but sexual contact between teachers and their students is prohibited by law. She is accused of engaging in intercourse and oral sex with the 18-year-old boy, the Hartford Courant reports.

The student and Boncal both reportedly told police that the relationship started with the victim asking for the teacher’s phone number back in December. Boncal told police that she taught social sciences and that the victim was in some of her classes, although he was not on the track team.

The alleged relationship was exposed by a parent who notified school officials at Conard High School, district Superintendent Tom Moore told the Courant. He said Boncal’s employment had since been terminated. She had finished her student teaching at the school in December but was then hired as a coach for the track team.

Conard High School Principal Julio Duarte sent a letter to parents, telling them about the case:

As educators, we are entrusted to protect and educate all of our students and know there are certain boundaries that can never be crossed. Also, we will not tolerate any behavior that compromises the safety or well-being of our students. I hope you will not let the misconduct of this one individual cast a shadow over all of our staff members who demonstrate their commitment to our students every day.

The student denied the relationship initially to investigators, but eventually acknowledged the affair, the affidavit said. Police say the victim admitted that he and Boncal exchanged sexually explicit photos and messages but said that he had recently lost his cellphone.

The teacher reportedly told police that she frequently talked with the student on Facebook Messenger.

“The victim refused to provide a written statement,” police wrote. “The victim expressed concern for Boncal with regard to the outcome of this investigation.”

Boncal will return to court on March 1.