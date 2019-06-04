This State is Considering Chemical Castration for Child Molesters

An Alabama lawmaker has decided to put an end to those convicted of certain sex offenses against children, by permanently and physically punishing them in the worst way. The bill, known as HB 379, would make sex offenders undergo chemical castration before they leave prison.

The bill was introduced by State Rep.Steve Hurst, R-Calhoun County. The chemical castration bill will be set for sex offenders who are over the age of 21 and committed sex offenses to victims between the ages of 7 to 13. According to Hurst, these offenders “have marked” the child for life, which is why the punishment should “fit the crime.”

This was a bill in 2016 that did not pass and with good reason; its back again and should be squashed immediately: Alabama considers chemical castration for child molesters https://t.co/OSqfEOQUNb — PrisonReformMovement (C.Leonard) (@PrisonReformMvt) June 4, 2019

Hurst hopes this will make sex offenders think twice before committing sexual abuse. His original idea was for surgical castration, but after research, he opted for chemical castration which involves registered offenders to take the medication that “inhibits their sex drive.” Felons would be given their first dose prior to their release, as a condition of their parole.

Offenders would have to go to the Health Department for follow-up doses either orally or through injection and take the medication for the rest of their life. Failure to follow these conditions would be a parole violation and a Class C Felony under the legislation. Offenders would have to pay for the “medication” unless they were indigent, then the state would pay for the treatment prior to their release from prison.

And if the conviction is held to be illegal and set aside? The state of Alabama can reverse chemical castration, right? — Kirk Freeman (@KirkFreemanLaw) June 4, 2019

“I had people call me in the past when I introduced it and said, ‘don’t you think this is inhumane?’ I asked them what’s more inhumane than when you take a little infant child, and you sexually molested that infant child when the child cannot defend themselves or get away, and they have to go through all the things they have to go through. If you want to talk about inhumane–that’s inhumane. If we do something of this nature, it would deter something like this happening again in Alabama and maybe reduce the numbers.”

The bill is now being sent to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk for signature. If approved, chemical castration would be a mandatory condition of parole for those convicted of sex crimes.