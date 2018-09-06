It’s not been a very good week for American Airlines after a video went viral on social media, that was taken aboard on a flight from Arizona to Hawaii last week. A flight attendant is heard telling a passenger that they should urinate in a plastic bag. On August 31st, a flight was departing from Phoenix for Kona, when the lavatory malfunctioned during the flight. The passenger who recorded the video stated flight crew made an announcement to travelers that there was indeed a problem with the bathrooms.

One can hear the American Airline flight attendant say only one restroom at the front of the plane was open, but that the toilet was overflowing. The passenger then asks the flight attendant why she should pee in a bag, since it was unsanitary, in which the flight attendant tells her, “I know, it’s horrible. And guys are going in bottles.”

Now, I’m going to go ahead and put my two cents in here. I don’t know about you, but this definitely is not a situation I would like to be in. I mean, as a customer who uses American Airlines flights frequently, I am not asking for much. All I want is to get from point A to point B, and maybe just a Diet Coke in between, and get a worth for my money. But, as a result of that Diet Coke, yes, I might need to use the restroom. Now if I was unable to use the restroom, and was being told to use a plastic bag, I would pretty much throw a fit. I mean, come on! If you know the restroom is overflowing, why not just cancel the flight overall, American Airlines? We all know, you can afford it.

Anyway, The Fort Worth-based airline said a diaper had been flushed one on one of the toilets which cause the lavatory system to malfunction. Of course, normally, a flight would redirect to a nearby airport but AA said the plane didn’t because of “its location”. Customer service agents are now reaching out to all 187 airline passengers who had been on board the Boeing 757. The airline said the issue was “subsequently rectified” upon arriving in Kona, and returned to their intended destination in Phoenix as scheduled.