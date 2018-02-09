Menu
GettyImages-3005330 Read this Next

A "Frasier" fan favorite has died at 77
Advertisement

Authorities are investigating after receiving reports of a shooting at a Georgia nursing home.

RELATED: L.A. school shooting by 12-year-old girl is believed to be accidental, but how’d she get a semi-automatic firearm?


Augusta University Health confirmed around 11:45 a.m. on Friday that a shooting had taken place at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office told WJBF that one person was killed in the shooting.

The person was not immediately identified.

Augusta University officials said in a tweet around 12:10 p.m. on Friday that the shooting was “targeted” and appeared to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

“We are no longer treating this as an active shooter incident,” officials said. “There is no longer a need to shelter in place.”

The shooter, who was not immediately identified, was at large Friday afternoon.

The Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home is a 192-bed skilled nursing care facility. It is next to Augusta University’s campus in Augusta.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home Google Maps/screenshot

Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Advertisement

Rare Studio

A goose avenged its own death after a run in with a group of Maryland hunters

A goose avenged its own death after a run in with a group of Maryland hunters

A California family sues Starbucks after allegedly finding a disturbing human ingredient in their drinks

A California family sues Starbucks after allegedly finding a disturbing human ingredient in their drinks

As 2020 rumors swirl, an Obama administration official leaves the door wide open to a White House run

As 2020 rumors swirl, an Obama administration official leaves the door wide open to a White House run

Elon Musk’s Mars-bound Tesla includes special pop culture reference

Elon Musk’s Mars-bound Tesla includes special pop culture reference

Just in time for tax season, here are some tax credits that could mean big bucks

Just in time for tax season, here are some tax credits that could mean big bucks

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement