Authorities are investigating after receiving reports of a shooting at a Georgia nursing home.

RELATED: L.A. school shooting by 12-year-old girl is believed to be accidental, but how’d she get a semi-automatic firearm?

Augusta University Health confirmed around 11:45 a.m. on Friday that a shooting had taken place at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.

ATTN: ACTIVE SHOOTER AT GEORGIA WAR VETERANS Nursing Home. The suspect is at large. Please shelter in place & stay away from the area. Please stay alert for updates & visit https://t.co/EnqliIsgJA — AUG_Health (@AUG_Health) February 9, 2018

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office told WJBF that one person was killed in the shooting.

The person was not immediately identified.

Augusta University officials said in a tweet around 12:10 p.m. on Friday that the shooting was “targeted” and appeared to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

“We are no longer treating this as an active shooter incident,” officials said. “There is no longer a need to shelter in place.”

UPDATE: It appears that this is a domestic violence targeted attack. Multiple police agencies are responding. We are no longer treating this as an active shooter incident. Expect a heightened police presence in the area. There is no longer a need to shelter in place. — Augusta University (@AUG_University) February 9, 2018

The shooter, who was not immediately identified, was at large Friday afternoon.

The Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home is a 192-bed skilled nursing care facility. It is next to Augusta University’s campus in Augusta.

Check back for updates to this developing story.