Authorities are investigating after receiving reports of a shooting at a Georgia nursing home.
Augusta University Health confirmed around 11:45 a.m. on Friday that a shooting had taken place at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office told WJBF that one person was killed in the shooting.
The person was not immediately identified.
Augusta University officials said in a tweet around 12:10 p.m. on Friday that the shooting was “targeted” and appeared to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident.
“We are no longer treating this as an active shooter incident,” officials said. “There is no longer a need to shelter in place.”
The shooter, who was not immediately identified, was at large Friday afternoon.
The Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home is a 192-bed skilled nursing care facility. It is next to Augusta University’s campus in Augusta.
