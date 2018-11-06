Menu
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas Republican congressional candidate has chided “Saturday Night Live” comic Pete Davidson for poking fun at the eyepatch he wears because he was badly wounded during his third tour in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL.

Davidson said during Saturday’s “Weekend Update” segment that Dan Crenshaw, whose photo was displayed, was “kinda cool” but that viewers might be “surprised he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie.” He added, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever.”

Crenshaw, who is running against Democrat Todd Litton for an open suburban Houston district seat, replied in a tweet on Sunday, saying: “Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”

